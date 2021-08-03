Faster, Higher, and Older: Tokyo Olympics Pensioners Overcome Virus Fears

Japan’s famously elderly population has stepped forward to assist with the Tokyo Olympics, with pensioner volunteers – some in their 90s – overcoming fears about the coronavirus to lend a hand.

Takashi Kato’s eyes well up with emotions as he recalls his mother crying as they watched the opening ceremony together the last time the Japanese capital hosted the Summer Games, in 1964, when he was a tiny child.

His parents had gone through World War II, and his mother felt something more than sport when Japan hosted the Olympics two decades later.

He struggled to restore his calm as he said, “Oh, I’m sorry, I can’t help but cry when I talk about this.”

“It was the first time I had ever seen her cry.”

That memory stayed with him throughout his life, inspiring him to assist at the current Games in Japan.

In comparison to some of others who have offered, the retired mathematics teacher, now 62, is virtually a spring chicken.

According to organizers, approximately 15,000 of the 71,000 volunteers for the Olympics and Paralympics are 60 or older.

There are 139 persons in their eighties, with three of them in their nineties.

Because the army of unpaid labor that is a part of any Olympics normally has a younger age profile, the appearance of so many elderly volunteers is notable.

It isn’t simply the volunteers who are involved. Many older citizens labor in the paid workforce at the several sites strewn around Tokyo and beyond, including in areas such as security, catering, and transportation.

It reflects Japan’s demographics: according to official estimates, the country has the world’s oldest population, with roughly 28% of the population aged 65 and more.

Kato wondered if working at the Olympics may put him at risk of catching Covid-19, as the virus is more dangerous to the elderly.

“However, I came to the conclusion that I should pursue my initial objective…. I was determined to volunteer,” he added, adding that he wants to be able to do it again in 2024 in Paris.

“I’d like to volunteer for the future Paris Olympics if at all possible.

“However, if I didn’t know English or French, I’d undoubtedly be a burden to others. I’ll be rooting for you from the comfort of my own home.”

Toshio Hongoh, like Kato, works at the enormous Olympic media center, which has attracted thousands of journalists from around the world.

