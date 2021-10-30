Farmers in Afghanistan have a bumper cannabis crop.

Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers have vowed to crack down on the illegal drug trade, which fueled their victorious uprising.

But for cannabis farmers like Ghulam Ali, whose crop grows to head-height across three hectares (eight acres) of ground outside Kandahar, nothing has changed.

The plantation is located on the major road in the Panjwai region, northeast of the city, with its dark green foliage as distinct as the acrid odor.

“It provides us with more benefits than any other crop or fruit,” Ali told AFP.

“I could have grown anything else, but poppy requires more effort and chemicals to preserve the plant from illness.”

The hashish farmer used to pay a fee of 3,000 Pakistani rupees ($17) per kilo to local officials under the previous US-backed government, which was overthrown by the Taliban in August.

“There was nothing formal about it; it was just a tax we had to pay. If they didn’t, they’d be able to damage our plantation “Ali remarked.

Ali’s family turned corn fields to cannabis fields in 2000, right before the previous Taliban rule fell apart, and they have had no regrets.

In his mud-brick homestead, he has about 20 relatives. They aren’t wealthy, but their children attend school, and life in rural Afghanistan is relatively nice.

They recruit outside workers to assist with harvesting during peak times.

The plants will be sorted, crushed, and heated next month to extract an oil, which will be turned into a black-green hashish paste for sale and export.

The bricks sell for between 10,000 and 12,000 rupees per kg ($60) to traffickers.

Ali is aware that the smugglers will sell it for twice as much in Iran, Pakistan, or India, but he wants to make a profit of 3,000 rupees per kilogram.

Despite the Taliban, once a shadow army in the region and now a part of the local government, formally opposed the drug trade.

Yussef Wafa, a mullah and the Taliban emirate’s governor of Kandahar, told AFP that his troops had captured 1,000 “addicts” in the previous month.

In an interview, he remarked, “We’re trying to destroy poppy and hashish, and we’re trying to keep people away from the sellers, the smugglers.”

“And we’re not going to let the farmers plant it.”

Ali, on the other hand, is upbeat no matter what the plan is.

At the very least, the Taliban victory has put an end to a type of double taxation in which both the militants and the previous government grabbed a part of his profits.

“They’re just across the road,” he said at the farm, alluding to the police. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.