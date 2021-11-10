Farm fires exacerbate India’s pollution crisis.

Farmers in northern India set their fields ablaze, creating crackling flames and plumes of smoke, a yearly post-harvest practice that shrouds New Delhi in deadly haze.

At the start of every winter, tens of thousands of small farmers in and around the capital burn their crop residue, clearing fields of just harvested rice to make space for wheat.

Although the practice was outlawed two years ago, enforcement is inadequate, and it remains the cheapest and fastest option for farmers to prepare their fields for the following planting season.

Punjab, the spiritual heart of the Sikh faith and an important agricultural area known as India’s wheat bowl, is a few hours’ drive north of Delhi, where much of the burning takes place.

Farmers in turbans prowl their fields with torches, lighting knee-high stalks of tinder-dry rice paddy and leaving an ashy landscape.

According to the state’s pollution control board, Punjab has reported approximately 47,000 farm fires in recent weeks, with more than 5,000 just on Tuesday.

According to a study published this year in the scientific journal Energies, the yearly rice harvest there and in neighboring Haryana results in the burning off of 35 million tonnes of agricultural stubble each year.

In the winter, this causes a layer of dangerous smoke to settle over New Delhi, coinciding with the significant Hindu holiday of Diwali.

On Wednesday, levels of dangerous PM 2.5 particles — the smallest and most harmful particles that can enter the bloodstream — hovered near 400 on the air quality index at various locations in Delhi.

That result is 16 times greater than the World Health Organization’s daily safe limit.

According to a government pollution monitor, the farm fires were responsible for more than a fifth of the capital’s air pollution on that day.

Farmers are a big political bloc, and they remain adamant about their role in the smog, claiming that they cannot convert to more expensive ways without significant government assistance.

According to a research published in 2020 by the Swiss organization IQAir, India has 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities, with Delhi being the most polluted city on the planet.

In the same year, the Lancet reported that air pollution caused 1.67 million deaths in India in 2019, with about 17,500 deaths in the capital.