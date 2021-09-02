Fans rush to support Eamonn Holmes after he posts a heartbreaking update.

Eamonn Holmes, a well-known TV broadcaster, sent a depressing update to his Instagram account today.

The Northern Irish host posted a selfie on his Instagram account, appearing gloomy and admitting to having sleeplessness.

“This sums up my day,” he remarked. I didn’t get much sleep last night, and I’m feeling pretty reflective today. I’m going to have to shake myself. There are a lot of things to do.”

The broadcaster, who is best known for hosting shows like This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford, wasn’t his normal cheery and happy self, and his admirers were quick to send him their best wishes.

“Sending hugs Eamonn,” one of his supporters wrote. I hope everything is fine with you. “Sorry Eamonn, hope you feel well soon,” one admirer said, while another added, “Lots of love.”

Josie Gibson, Eamonn’s pal and another This Morning regular, also expressed her support for him, writing, “Hope you are OK sweetheart.”

Eamonn and Ruth just wrapped off their summer term as presenters of This Morning, while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took a break, but Eamonn made an unexpected comeback earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay were supposed to take over as hosts, but Vernon tested positive for Covid-19, so Eamonn stepped in at the last minute.

Many fans of the show told Eamonn how much they miss him and his wife from the hit ITV show.

“Missing you on This Morning Eamonn,” one of his fans said, while another added, “Miss you and Ruth on This Morning.” If ITV is listening, please bring back these two outstanding hosts to This Morning.”

While Holly and Phil enjoy the school half-term vacation, the popular duo will take up the presenting positions on the show from October 25 to 29.