Fans of the Disney film ‘Lilo & Stitch’ see a detail they probably never saw before.

This subtle connection to another Disney film in the family classic Lilo and Stitch is only just being noticed by film experts.

The film, which was released in 2002, is set in Hawaii and stars Lilo Pelekai and Experiment 626, a blue extraterrestrial who is called Stitch.

Stitch is adopted by Lilo and her elder sister Nani, who watches after her after their parents died in a car accident.

Stitch settles in as their playful pet dog, striving to elude the intergalactic federation’s capture.

Despite the fact that it was released nearly two decades ago, some Disney fans have just recently spotted a connection between the original and another cult classic, Mulan.

In the background of Nani’s room, viewers noticed a poster for the 1998 film on the wall.

On Sunday, DazedNsuperConfused published a shot from the film with the poster clearly visible in the background on Reddit.

“A movie poster for Mulan (1998) is seen in the background of Nani’s room in Lilo & Stitch (2002),” they claimed.

The detail has since received over 10,000 upvotes, with many Disney fans admitting they, too, had never noticed the “Easter egg.”

Others were motivated to immediately re-watch the film to see for themselves, and they shared many more Mulan connections concealed in the film.

“Lilo and Stitch was conceived during the production of Mulan,” Baumbadil revealed. While the team was debating how to murder the villain, Lilo’s future director thought it was morbid and chose to make a film about a villain who evolves and isn’t slain in the end.”

“My recollection is hazy, but I believe there was also a Chinese restaurant in their town named after either Mulan or Mushu,” Henryracing1500 reasoned. Disney movies in general are chock-full of Easter eggs, which is presumably why we “grown-ups” continue to like them.”

Mountain Dragonfly8 explained the restaurant’s name, writing, “Seeing this made me re-watch it.” In the scene shortly after Stitch is adopted (28:40), there’s also a restaurant called “Mulan Wok.”

“As a result, Disney movies exist within this Disney film. DrewdieDabs1 thought, “Cool.”

“I literally watched this movie tonight and noticed the poster for the,” Sleepy roo said. This is a condensed version of the information.