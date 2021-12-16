Fans of Harry Potter are enthralled by a man who is creating a real invisibility cloak.

Dean Jackson, a BBC presenter, posted a video to his TikTok profile @beatonthebeeb, demonstrating the effects of Lubor’s Lens.

When viewed at the right angle, the piece of plastic, which is about the size and shape of a credit card, miraculously makes items vanish.

Jackson, from the United Kingdom, revealed the brilliant magic trick to his fans as he laid out plans to outsmart any superhero and turn himself invisible.

“This is a Lubor’s Lens, and when held correctly, it renders objects invisible,” he explained. I’m now experimenting with a few of these in order to create an invisibility cloak for individuals, which I’ll try out in a future post. But I figured you’d be curious in how it works.” He demonstrated with numerous tools, including a screwdriver, crayons, and even a laptop.

“If I hold the glass this way, you have a very nice view of the screwdriver,” Jackson added. However, if you rotate it like this, the screwdriver appears to vanish, and you can see the three rods behind it instead.” “Hold the lens this way and the rods seem to vanish,” he explained, holding the card in front of three straw-like things. “Turn it through 90 degrees and they’re back.” When you move it to the right, something strange happens: they appear to grow as the lens projects their picture from the perimeter into the center.

"These crayons brilliantly show it; hold the lens one way and you'll see those three; turn it around and you'll see a different three." You'll notice that the table in between them is completely visible. It's both strange and fascinating."