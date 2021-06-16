Fans of fitness are going crazy over a’scary’ hack that makes your arms look ripped in seconds.

To get your dream body, you’ll normally have to spend hours in the gym working out.

However, gym goers are sharing a quick method for making your arms bulge and your veins pop for a striking look.

Shane.Pell, a sports fan, demonstrated how it’s done in a video posted to TikTok earlier this month.

With his right hand, he grips his upper left arm and rolls his T-shirt sleeve up.

As he vigorously opens his arm, he adds, “Hand here, then you get it up and hurl it out.”

Onlookers, who can be heard swearing and shouting “that’s crazy” in the background, are taken aback by Shane’s veins and arteries suddenly becoming visible in his forearm.

More than 3.2 million people have watched the video, with many more wanting to try it out for themselves.

Chase Clark and Lexie O’Dette, both from Michigan, spliced the footage together after Clark decided to put it to the test.

As the two stand in front of their bathroom mirror, O’Dette adds, “OK, let’s see yours.”

Clark follows Shane’s instructions, and is amazed when his arms pop in a similar way, with O’Dette’s mouth dropping in shock.

The clip, which they shared to TikTok on Tuesday, has already been viewed more than 15 million times, as they captioned it: “Okay this is actually insane!!!”

The clip has amassed numerous comments, as people branded the move “scary” and “painful” looking.

Lazzerboy10 joked: “I tried but then I realized I don’t have that many muscles.”

Jada Holder raved: “As a phlebotomist I would love to draw your blood.”

Kibolo97 asked: “Does it only work for men?”

Kenzie Lindberg admitted: “I tried it but my elbow cracked instead.”

“Is this safe?” DJ_Malkani commented.

While Zeke jokingly wrote: “Step one: Be shredded.”

Caitlyn reckoned: “Looks painful though.”

Fitness fan Jackie Kay admitted: “Dang I’m not working out hard enough yet.”

