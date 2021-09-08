Fans in China are calling the government’s decision not to release the film a “tragedy.”

In light of the film’s star-studded Asian cast, Chinese moviegoers have dubbed the government’s decision to postpone the premiere of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings indefinitely as a “tragedy.”

Over the weekend, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shattered North American Labor Day box office records, but there is still no release date set for those eager to watch the film in China, where the eponymous character’s journey begins.

Simu Liu and Awkwafina star in the picture, which also features Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, who are regarded acting royalty in Asia. Meng’er Zhang, a Chinese actor and breakout star from Nanjing, also appears in the film, complete with Mandarin language.

Shang-Chi is being hailed as a watershed moment for Asian representation in Hollywood in the United States and Canada. Film critics have drawn comparisons between Marvel’s Black Panther and the creative freedom provided to its director and black cast.

With a Chinese origin and martial arts, many Chinese comics fans expected Shang-Chi to be well-received, especially after Marvel Studios adjusted potentially contentious portions of the story.

The Chinese government’s current refusal to release the film has no official explanation, but observers believe the country’s politically sensitive regulators have taken issue with Shang-source Chi’s material, which carried racial stereotypes through its portrayal of the comics villain Fu Manchu, Shang-father Chi’s and arch-enemy.

Marvel has now retconned the previous origin story and replaced the characters involved—Fu Manchu does not appear in the film—but it hasn’t been enough to win over Chinese audiences, who have embraced other MCU films, most notably the Avengers films.

Users who have seen the film while living abroad have sought to dispel concerns that Shang-Chi is in any way “insulting” to China or Chinese culture on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform—a narrative that continues to grip the country’s nationalistic circles, who believe the government is censoring the film for a good reason.

“This is a film about a Chinese hero,” one popular comment said. Despite the fact that the source material included contentious characters, they were all cut from the picture, which has a lot of Mandarin. This is a condensed version of the information.