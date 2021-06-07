Fans call out Kim Kardashian for a Photoshop fail in a Skims ad.

Kim Kardashian’s finger looks to be “distorted” in her current Skims commercial, prompting fans to accuse her of altering it.

Alex Kelly filmed her television as Kim appeared to promote her shapewear brand, with the ad depicting Kim lying down in a beige underwear set.

The 40-year-old extends the waistline of her slacks before sliding her hand up her side, but onlookers realized something wasn’t quite right.

Kim’s index finger flattens out as it travels over her hip, before returning to normal size as it passes past her ribcage.

Several individuals chastised the reality TV star for her behavior.