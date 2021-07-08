Fans Banned in Tokyo Could Attend Events in Other Parts of Japan, according to the latest news from the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision to exclude spectators from events was motivated by Japan’s declaration of a State of Emergency, which will endure through the Summer Games.

Just two weeks before the Games begin on July 23, Tokyo is one of the cities experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The capital reported 896 new cases on Thursday.

Some athletes traveling in Japan for pre-Games training have tested positive for the illness, causing the entire national delegation to be placed in quarantine.

With the Summer Olympics starting in two weeks, organizers have announced that most events will be closed to spectators, however some held outside of Tokyo may remain open.

Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa made the news concerning spectators on Thursday, only hours after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in the Kanto area, which includes Tokyo. It enters into effect on Monday and will last until August 22, the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Paralympics in Tokoyo are set to begin on August 24.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the capital city has been declared in a state of emergency four times. Japan has observed a steady increase of new COVID cases in recent days. On Thursday, Tokyo reported 896 new COVID-19 cases, up from 673 a week earlier. Thursday marked the 19th day in a row that the number of cases has surpassed the previous week’s total.

“The number of severe cases and bed occupancy rate remain low, but given the impact of variations, we need to strengthen actions to prevent the virus from spreading nationwide,” Suga said on Thursday.

The decision to exclude fans from the games was made for safety reasons, according to organizers, since COVID-19 instances in the capital continue to climb.

At a press conference following a meeting with officials from the Tokyo and Japan governments, the International Olympic Committee, and the International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto stated, “The emphasis will be to determine safe and secure Games.”

“We wanted the stadium to be full so that the community could participate in greeting the players and we could have a full exhibition of the power of sports,” she continued. “However, we are now confronted. This is a condensed version of the information.