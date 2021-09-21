Famous Quotes To Honor Non-Violence On International Day Of Peace 2021

Every year on September 21, the International Day of Peace is observed to promote peace by observing 24 hours of nonviolence. The topic for this year is “Recovering Better for a Fair and Sustainable World.”

The United Nations General Assembly declared it a day to “commemorate and strengthen the values of peace both within and among all nations and peoples” in 1981. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously declared the day a day of nonviolence and cease-fire in 2001.

From Brainy Quotes, here are a few renowned quotes honoring nonviolence:

1. “I refuse to believe that humanity is so terribly enslaved to the starless midnight of bigotry and violence that the brilliant dawn of peace and brotherhood will never arrive… I believe that the final word will be spoken by unarmed truth and unconditional love.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

2. “I see the earth transforming into a wilderness, and I hear the approaching thunder that will one day destroy us as well. I am aware of the plight of millions of people. When I look up at the sky, though, I have the feeling that all will change for the better, that this cruelty will come to a stop, and that peace and tranquillity will return.” ― Anne Frank’s diary

3. “All I ask is for people to understand that Islam is about peace, not violence.” Muhammad Ali is a boxer.

4. “The only way to bring peace to the world is to learn to live peacefully ourselves.”

– Buddha Gautama

“You weren’t put on this planet to compete; you were put here to create.”

— Anthony Roberts

6. “Peace does not imply a lack of conflict; disagreements will always exist. Peace entails resolving disputes through peaceful means, such as dialogue, education, and knowledge, as well as humane methods.” —Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama, Dala

7. “Peace comes from being able to offer our best selves and everything that we are to making the world a better place for everyone. But it’s also about making room for others to give their best selves and all that they are.” Hafsat Abiola (Hafsat Abiola)

8. “Imagine all the people living life in peace. You could call me a dreamer, but I’m not alone. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.” – John Lennon

9. “If we don’t have peace, it’s because we’ve forgotten that we’re all connected.” — Teresa of Avila

“If you want to make peace with your opponent, you must first make peace with yourself.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.