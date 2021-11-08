Family urges pregnant women to get vaccinated after mother dies of COVID-19 complications after giving birth.

Following the death of a 37-year-old mother of five children in England due to COVID-19 problems, her family has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Saiqa Parveen, from Birmingham, has been identified as the woman. Parveen’s relatives claimed she waited until her child was born to obtain the vaccine. She, on the other hand, acquired the virus before giving birth and died before she could even hold her infant daughter, who was born through emergency cesarean section.

According to the BBC, the woman’s brother, Qayoum Mughal, stated that the family had “lost everything… If she got the vaccine, she could have had a chance of living.”

When she was eight months pregnant with her fifth child, the woman tested positive for coronavirus. In September, she was transported to the hospital with respiratory problems and was put on a ventilator after being treated with oxygen. The hospital’s doctors then chose to deliver her child.

Majid Ghafur, the woman’s husband, is now caring for their five daughters: Noor, 13, Imaan, 11, Hibbah, eight, Ayesha, seven, and Dua Maryam, a baby.

“She didn’t know if she’d given birth to a girl or a boy.” It was completely unexpected. Ghafur told Sky News, “She didn’t get a chance to talk to me, not even five minutes, to inform me about the daughters, you know, what to do.” “My wife, she was a wonderful person. I’ve been praying every night since [she]was admitted to the hospital. She was fighting the world’s most lethal sickness. She couldn’t take it anymore.” “I’m going to spread this word around the world,” he said. “I just implore everyone to get the vaccine, because otherwise it’ll be extremely difficult for them.” “You know, it’s an extremely fatal sickness… She had a lot of plans. And she didn’t stand a chance against this sickness.” The government, the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Royal College of Midwives all promote Covid vaccinations for pregnant women.

According to government estimates, there have been more than 9.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom as of last Monday, with about 142,000 individuals dying. In the United Kingdom, 87 percent of people aged 12 and over have had their first vaccine shot, while more than 79 percent have received their second and more than 17.5 percent have received a booster dose.