Family Pleads for Trump’s Intervention to Save Iranian Protester’s Life

The family of Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old Iranian man facing imminent execution, has called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in an effort to prevent his death. Soltani, who was arrested during anti-government protests in the city of Karaj, was reportedly scheduled for execution on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in Iran’s crackdown on dissent. His case has become a focal point for international outcry amid escalating violence in the ongoing protests.

Soltani, described as a shopkeeper and a vocal advocate for Iranian freedoms, is believed to be the first protester sentenced to death in connection with the ongoing unrest that has gripped the nation. His family has gathered outside Ghezel Hesar prison, where he has been held in solitary confinement, pleading for his life. Somayeh, a cousin of Soltani, expressed the family’s anguish, telling CNN, “We need Trump’s help by the second.” She was visibly distraught, stating, “I cried so much… I keep feeling as if I am in a dream.” She emphasized that her cousin had always fought for the freedom of Iran, and now found himself under the threat of execution.

Uncertainty Amid Communications Blackout

As of Wednesday, human rights group Hengaw has been unable to independently verify whether Soltani’s execution was carried out. A significant communications blackout in Iran, including widespread internet and telecommunications shutdowns, has hindered efforts to confirm developments in real time. “Our ability to verify developments in real time remains extremely limited,” said Arina Moradi from Hengaw, adding that the group has struggled to re-establish contact with sources close to Soltani’s family.

The family remains in suspense, with no confirmation on whether they were granted a final visit or if the sentence has been executed. Meanwhile, international attention is growing. Soltani’s case has drawn sharp responses from global figures, including Trump, who has previously threatened stronger action against Iran in response to its handling of protesters. On Tuesday, Trump warned of “very strong action” if Iran follows through on executing protestors. His remarks have raised concerns of further escalation in the tense relations between the U.S. and Tehran.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump stated, “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things.” His comments reflect the growing pressure on the U.S. to take a more direct stance in the face of Iran’s violent repression. Meanwhile, Iran has continued to deflect international criticism, with a senior Iranian official warning that the country would retaliate against U.S. military installations in the region if Washington strikes.

As of now, the situation remains volatile, with the death toll from the protests reaching 2,751 according to rights groups. Soltani’s case highlights the deepening international divide over how to address Iran’s crackdown and the safety of those involved in the protest movement.