Families will be evacuated from Ethiopia by the United Nations as rebels claim to have advanced on the capital.

According to an internal memo seen by AFP on Tuesday, the United Nations has ordered the immediate evacuation of family members of international personnel in Ethiopia, as Tigrayan rebels claim to be advancing closer to the capital Addis Ababa.

As the terrible one-year conflict appears to be taking a tragic new turn, France has become the latest country to advise its citizens to flee Ethiopia.

“We are now in the final stages of preserving Ethiopia,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared on Monday, vowing to lead his forces to the front lines.

Security personnel are striving to ensure Addis Ababa’s peace and stability, officials in the capital said Tuesday, assuring the diplomatic community not to be concerned.

Despite frantic diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to arrange a ceasefire, recent developments have cast doubt on chances of a peaceful solution to the war in Africa’s second most populous country.

Thousands of people have been killed since the conflict began in November 2020, sparking a massive humanitarian catastrophe that has left hundreds of thousands on the verge of starvation and uprooted more than two million people, according to the UN.

“Eligible family members of globally recruited workers” should be removed by November 25, according to an internal UN security order seen by AFP.

In an email, France recommended its people to leave Ethiopia “immediately,” following similar advice from the United States and the United Kingdom in recent weeks as the violence neared Addis Ababa.

At a briefing for diplomats, officials in the capital claimed that security forces, including youth groups, were working to safeguard the city’s safety.

“The propaganda and terror discourse being broadcast by Western media completely contradicts the peaceful status of the city on the ground,” Kenea Yadeta, chief of the Addis Ababa Peace and Security Bureau, stated.

Northern Ethiopia has been rocked by war since Abiy ordered soldiers into the northern Tigray area in November 2020 to depose the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had controlled national politics for three decades.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate for 2019 predicted a quick triumph, but by late June, the TPLF had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray, including the regional capital Mekele.

Since then, the TPLF has advanced into the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, claiming control of Shewa Robit this week, just 220 kilometers (135 miles) to the northeast.