Families separated at the Mexican border are no longer being compensated by the US.

Representatives from both parties stated Thursday that the US administration has abandoned negotiations to pay migrant families who were separated at the southern border with Mexico during former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy.

President Joe Biden’s administration said no agreement had been reached with attorneys for the families who had filed lawsuits over the separations, but that it could happen in the future.

“While the parties have been unable to achieve a global settlement agreement at this time,” the Justice Department stated in a statement, “we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and bringing justice to the victims of this heinous program.”

The plaintiffs, who are seeking compensation for the psychological harm caused by the separations, have stated that their legal struggle will continue.

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, stated, “We’re going back to court.”

“The agony that our own government has caused on these children and their parents is unimaginable. We must act in accordance with the law “According to AFP, he said.

“To say we are disappointed that the Biden administration let politics to get in the way of rescuing the little children who have been purposefully victimized by our government is an understatement,” he said.

Biden officially canceled Trump’s zero tolerance policy on the southern border after taking office in January on the promise of a more “humane” approach to immigration.

That decree, which the former Republican president revoked in June 2018 in the face of widespread public outcry, prioritized criminal prosecutions of anyone caught illegally entering the country, separating thousands of youngsters from their parents.

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security were negotiating compensation with affected families who had sued the government, according to the Wall Street Journal in late October.

The payments might be as much as $450,000, according to the newspaper. In November, Biden downplayed the figure, but stated that he favored compensation for separated migrant families.

In June, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that during the Trump administration, 3,913 children were separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

While the task team set up by Biden to expedite reunifications continues to operate, 1,786 youngsters have been restored to their families.

According to court records, 5,500 children were separated from their migrant parents.

Undocumented migrants have been arrested in historic numbers at the US’s southern border in recent years. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.