Families of Russian plane crash victims will receive more than $47,500 each from the government and the airline.

Officials announced that starting Tuesday, families of victims of a Russian plane disaster will receive payouts totaling more than 3.5 million rubles ($47,200), which includes compensation from the airline, insurance, and a regional government subsidy.

Rescuers have discovered the bodies of 19 victims in Russia’s Far East, according to authorities. At the time of the incident, there were 28 persons on board the plane.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, with investigators suspecting adverse weather, equipment failures, or pilot mistake.

After the tragedy, Kamchatka authorities proclaimed three days of mourning.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the Kamchatka region, an Antonov An-26 crashed near its destination town of Palana, ostensibly as it came in for a landing in severe weather. On Tuesday morning, the jet was en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana when it missed a scheduled communication and vanished from radar.

Wreckage was discovered on a cliffside and in the sea on Tuesday evening, and the search and rescue operation was put on hold until Wednesday morning since the crash location was impossible to access in the dark.

“The first bodies are being dragged out (of the water),” Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov told the official news outlet Tass.

According to Russian media, none of the six crew members or the 22 passengers on board survived. Olga Mokhireva, the head of the local government in Palana, was among the passengers, according to Kamchatka government spokesmen.

On Wednesday, Solodov added, a group of government officials, including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, will travel to Palana.

President Vladimir Putin expressed his sympathies to the victims’ families on Wednesday morning.

In 2012, a Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise Antonov An-28 plane crashed into a mountain while travelling the same route as Tuesday’s flight. There were a total of 14 persons on board, with ten of them being killed. According to Tass, both of the pilots who were killed had alcohol in their blood.