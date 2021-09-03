Families of Afghans killed in a US drone strike claim their car was carrying explosives and demand answers.

According to the Associated Press, the victims’ family is demanding answers after Afghan civilians were purportedly murdered in a US drone strike targeting an Islamic State target. When a US drone targeted a courtyard where his family had gathered for a celebration, Ramal Ahmadi stated ten people were murdered, including six children.

The United States was aware of claims of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and an inquiry into the incident was continuing. According to the Associated Press, some American officials believe that secondary explosions caused by explosives inside a truck destroyed in the US strike may have resulted in additional casualties.

The Ahmadi family disputed the US claim that bombs were hidden inside the automobile, demanding proof and further details.

“They must respond to our questions. Is our blood so useless that we aren’t even given a reason?” Ahmadi inquired.

The drone strike, according to senior US military officials, damaged an Islamic State target, weakening the jihadists’ capacity to further disrupt the final phase of the US pullout and evacuation of thousands of Afghans. An IS suicide bomber hit a busy gate at Kabul airport three days before the drone strike, killing 13 US service members and 169 Afghans.

At least one of those killed in the drone strike, according to Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was an Islamic State “facilitator.”

Analysts have warned that now that the US no longer has on-the-ground intelligence, the probability of civilian fatalities during drone strikes will only increase.

Emal, another Ahmadi sibling, recently picked through the twisted remnants of the Toyota Corolla’s destroyed hulk inside the family home’s patio. A blood-soaked child’s clothing was found inside.

When the automobile was hit, he added, some family members, including children, were in it. He claimed that if there had been a bomb in the truck, the courtyard and home would have suffered significantly greater damage. Two undamaged gas cylinders were stashed away in a corner of the courtyard, he said.

"Why didn't these cylinders explode if the automobile was laden with explosives like the Americans claim?" Emal wondered. He also indicated a shabbily.