Families in Kashmir are demanding the bodies of men killed during the search.

Relatives and neighbors of two men slain during a security operation in Indian-administered Kashmir asked their remains be returned on Wednesday, claiming the pair had no ties to militants.

The men perished in “crossfire” during a shoot-out in Srinagar, the restive territory’s major administrative centre, on Monday, police said. Two suspected rebels were also killed in the incident.

Their families, on the other hand, claim that security personnel murdered them in “cold blood” after taking them inside a commercial complex to assist in the search for rebels.

“It happened to us today, and it may happen to anyone tomorrow,” said Abdul Majeed Bhat, whose brother Mohammad owned the building and was murdered in the tragedy.

He was one of scores of individuals holding posters demanding justice outside Press Enclave, where the majority of the region’s media buildings are located.

“Until my brother’s body is delivered to us, we will not rest,” Bhat told AFP. “I implore every Kashmiri to join me in protesting for the same.” Last year, security forces in Kashmir began denying relatives access to the remains of slain terrorists.

Officials claim that the practice prevents the “glorification” of anti-India insurgents, whose funerals are regularly attended by tens of thousands.

Following their deaths, the two were swiftly buried in a secluded graveyard by police in the middle of the night, without their relatives present.

Humaira Mudasir was among the crowd, clutching her one-year-old daughter in her lap, her husband Mudasir Ahmed Gul was slain Monday.

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Please provide evidence of his involvement (with rebels). He was assassinated while unarmed “She informed the press.

Gul had rented an office in the building and was operating a real estate company from there.

At least 135 terrorists have died this year in clashes between rebels and Indian government forces in the disputed Himalayan province, which is partitioned with Pakistan.

Around a third of a dozen civilians have perished as a result of the violence, including the two men who were killed on Monday.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said they called the couple to “accompany” their investigation of the building, alleging they perished in a firefight with “terrorists.”

They also accused both men of being linked to terrorist organizations and stated that one of the militants murdered was a Pakistani citizen, without providing any proof to support either assertion.

The event did not result in any injuries to security personnel.

