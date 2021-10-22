Fact Check: Workers in South Korea Protested in ‘Squid Game’ Costumes.

Squid Game, a record-breaking South Korean success, has gotten a lot of attention throughout the world, with clothes from the series already becoming legendary.

“Can’t help but notice while everyone else bought Squid Game outfits to utilize for Halloween, South Koreans used it to protest for workers’ rights,” Twitter user @dotorii muk commented on October 21.

They tweeted photos of people dressed in jumpsuits and wearing black face masks with squares, circles, and triangles on them, just like the guards in the program, which is expected to gross $900 million on Netflix.

Other users on the platform have shared similar images.

I couldn’t help but notice that while the rest of the world was buying Squid Game costumes for Halloween, South Koreans were using it to protest for workers’ rights. For workers all throughout the world, this is truly a model for organizing and demonstrating. — gelatina coreana de bellota (@dotorii muk) pic.twitter.com/FUoh7nX1Ro 22nd of October, 2021 The Details The images, which coincided with photos depicting a protest in Seoul, South Korea, on October 20, were investigated by Washington Newsday.

The Associated Press shared photos from the day, including photos of people dressed up as Squid Game characters.

“Members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions wearing masks and costumes inspired on the Netflix original Korean series “Squid Game” perform at a rally seeking job security in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021,” read the caption on one of the images.

The image is seen below.

Another image with the caption “general strike in South Korea today” was shared on Twitter and received over 30,000 likes, while a video of individuals involved has received over 500,000 views.

Today is a general strike in South Korea.

#GeneralStrike #SolidarityForever pic.twitter.com/rWrwLh5Aay — raey (@RaeyHan) raey (@RaeyHan) raey (@Ra 20th of October, 2021 Several union employees costumed as #SquidGames characters attend a rally in #Seoul, claiming that they, too, are struggling to make ends meet, exactly like the characters in the film. They demanded that the government strengthen workers’ rights. According to some sources, the event drew around 30,000 people. pic.twitter.com/tus8vj9KeG LIM — Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) is a Twitter user. 20th of October, 2021 The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) conducted a statewide demonstration, according to Reuters. This is a condensed version of the information.