Fact Check: The Video of the Kabul Airport Chaos is from Texas, not Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul, footage of individuals attempting to evacuate the capital has gone viral on the internet.

The Complaint

People sprinting through Kabul airport were shown in a video published on Twitter by users who claimed it was from Afghanistan.

The clip was tweeted by the account @uajalsingh, along with the message: “Where is the UN. The world’s superpowers. Why aren’t all countries banding together to assist them? This is heartbreaking.”

In the post, they used the hashtag “#kabulairport.”

The video was also uploaded on Twitter by @Conflict Zones, with the caption: “Surreal film from Kabul airport as soon as it opened this morning – Afghanistan.”

At the time of writing, the first video post had more than 85,000 views, while the second had more than 33,000.

The Details

People attempting to flee Afghanistan created scenes of pandemonium.

People were seen falling from an ascending plane that they had clung to before takeoff in a desperate attempt to flee the country in shocking footage.

The footage in the claim section above, on the other hand, is not from Kabul. Instead, it’s from the year 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

People may be seen sprinting towards AT&T Stadium, which is home to the Dallas Cowboys, an American football club.

Jon Machota, who covers the Dallas Cowboys for The Athletic, first released the video on Twitter on January 5, 2019.

It featured Cowboys fans entering the stadium for a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sports Illustrated later reposted the tweet, writing, “AT&T stadium looks like Black Friday before the internet existed.”

More than 11 million people have watched the video.

The doors to AT&T Stadium have opened for the Cowboys vs. Seahawks game.

twitter.com/UTl68lVNwr

January 5, 2019 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota)

