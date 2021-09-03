Fact Check: The ‘Swimming Rat’ Video That Went Viral Isn’t From The New York Floods.

In the midst of the harsh weather in New York, a video of a rat swimming in floodwater has gone viral.

The Complaint

People have speculated that the rat footage was taken in New York during Hurricane Ida’s recent flooding.

The rat is seen whirling in the water as it pulls itself around.

Various versions of the video have amassed millions of views on social media, some with music dubbed over the top.

“Flooding in NYC is on another level,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the footage. More than 4 million people have watched that video.

On a TikTok version, the words “New York is different…” are written, along with the location identifier “Bronx, NY.”

In it, a TikTok user appears on screen and makes a shocked motion, removing their headgear and hurling it. At the time of writing, it had been viewed over half a million times.

The flooding in New York City has reached new heights.

Oh, to be a rat swimming in a flooded subway station in New York City.

Damn, now you have to be concerned not only about the floodwaters in New York, but also about the Olympic swimming rats.

The Details

The original uploader’s handle may be seen on a version of the video that has been widely circulated on Twitter.

It was shared on July 24 by @OdinsonLowkey, much before Ida’s flooding in New York.

Ooomf is having the time of his life right now.

Mag-ingat sa leptospirosis, anw.

pic.twitter.com/mEIY9sfZOsChristopher Guevarra

— Lowkey Lyn (@OdinsonLowkey) July 24, 2021 #Register2Vote

The clip was taken in the Philippines during flooding induced by monsoon rains, according to @OdinsonLowkey, who, along with others, had incorrectly claimed the swimming rat video as being from New York City.

They claimed, “You can actually hear the individual who was taking the video spoke Filipino.”

