Facebook is looking for EU workers to assist in the creation of the metaverse and the creation of social and economic opportunities.

According to the Associated Press, Facebook revealed intentions to hire 10,000 people in the European Union over the next five years in order to bring its new “metaverse” computing platform to life.

In a blog post published Sunday, the business defined the initiative as a futuristic virtual world that employs augmented and virtual reality to provide consumers with unique social and economic opportunities.

According to Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of central products, the 10,000 employees Facebook plans to hire will help them achieve their metaverse ambition.

“As we begin the path of bringing the metaverse to life, one of Facebook’s most important issues is the need for highly specialized engineers,” the blog stated.

According to the Associated Press, the metaverse would function as an online platform that millions of people will be able to access in real time via avatars. Users can hold virtual meetings and purchase virtual land, clothing, and digital goods using cryptocurrency or other ways once inside this virtual environment.

The metaverse has been touted by Facebook executives as the next big thing after mobile internet, despite their track record in anticipating future trends. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s four-year-old predictions of taking virtual holidays with faraway loved ones via a headset or utilizing a smartphone camera to virtually enhance an apartment have yet to materialize.

Antitrust investigations, the testimony of whistleblowing former employees, and worries about how it handles vaccine-related and political misinformation are all on the table for the corporation.

For the hiring push, Facebook’s recruiters are focusing on Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

The social network isn’t the only one working on the metaverse, and Facebook has stated that it will not be owned and operated by a single corporation. Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, has received $1 billion from investors to help fund its long-term metaverse aspirations.

However, there are concerns that Facebook and a few other Silicon Valley behemoths will monopolize the metaverse and exploit it to acquire and profit from personal data, similar to how the internet is already used.

