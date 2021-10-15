Face Recognition Payments are now available on the Moscow Metro.

Moscow’s metro system received a facial recognition payment system on Friday, part of the contentious technology’s rapid growth in Russia.

Rights advocates have slammed the equipment, which is currently in use in dozens of Moscow supermarkets, as an example of governmental surveillance that is becoming increasingly intrusive.

“Passengers do not need a card or a smartphone to use the metro. They only need to look at the turnstile’s camera “Maxim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport, stated in a statement.

The official predicted that 10 to 15% of travelers would adopt the “Face Pay” method during the next two to three years.

He went on to say that signing up for the system, which involves a bank account with biometric data on metro riders on file, is “optional.”

“Other forms of payment aren’t going away,” Liksutov remarked.

The facial recognition payment method is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Moscow’s extensive metro system, according to officials.

They’ve guaranteed that the data will be encrypted using turnstile cameras that read a “biometric key” rather than a picture of the rider’s face.

The authorities are trying to expand a biometric data collection operation that began in 2018.

Authorities hope to raise the number of people who have given over their biometric data from roughly 160,000 to 70 million over the next two years, according to the Kommersant business newspaper earlier this year.

Facial recognition has exploded in popularity in Moscow in recent years, with officials employing it to impose curfews.