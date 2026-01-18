FAA Warns of Heightened Risks for Flights Over Latin America

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a 60-day advisory on January 16, 2026, urging U.S. pilots and airlines to exercise increased caution when operating flights over parts of Latin America and the Pacific Ocean. The warning covers areas including Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America, as well as the eastern Pacific, citing escalating military activity and potential interference with satellite navigation systems.

Increased Military Operations Prompt Advisory

The advisory, effective from January 16 to March 17, 2026, comes as the U.S. military ramps up operations in the region, particularly targeting maritime drug-trafficking networks. The FAA highlighted that the risks to aviation safety are present at all flight altitudes, with special concerns about the effects of military maneuvers on satellite navigation systems, such as the Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), which are vital for aviation safety.

This warning follows several incidents that have raised alarms about the safety of civilian air traffic. In December 2025, a JetBlue Airways flight had to stop its ascent after nearly colliding with a U.S. Air Force tanker operating near Venezuela. The tanker, which had turned off its transponder, is a common practice for military aircraft, but it poses a significant risk to civilian pilots relying on these signals for situational awareness. This incident exemplifies the growing concerns about aviation safety in the region.

As U.S. military efforts, including strikes against maritime drug vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, intensify, the FAA has warned that civilian air traffic may face disruptions due to the presence of military aircraft that might not follow the usual air traffic control protocols. Military planes, particularly those involved in covert operations, often operate without active transponders, which can reduce the visibility of these flights to both pilots and air traffic controllers.

Operational Impact and Global Responses

Although the advisory specifically targets U.S. airlines, the ripple effects are felt globally, with international carriers also adjusting their flight planning processes to account for the potential risks. Airlines are encouraged to factor in the possibility of military operations affecting civil flight paths and to conduct more thorough route risk assessments. Some international airlines have already updated their procedures in response to the heightened vigilance over the region.

Mexico’s civil aviation authorities have reassured the public that the advisory will not affect the country’s airspace or its airlines. However, officials acknowledged that the FAA’s warnings are preventative and emphasized that there will be no changes to Mexico’s existing flight procedures. Nonetheless, airlines operating in the region have been urged to follow the FAA’s guidance closely.

The FAA has issued several similar notices in recent years, particularly in times of increased U.S. military engagement in the region. However, the current advisories are notably more urgent and comprehensive, covering significant portions of the Pacific Ocean and Latin America. The FAA’s guidance serves both as a cautionary measure for airlines and a signal of the growing seriousness of the geopolitical situation, highlighting the intersection of military operations and aviation safety.

As the advisory period continues through March, aviation stakeholders, including flight crews, air navigation personnel, and dispatchers, are expected to remain vigilant, with the FAA emphasizing the need for constant coordination with air navigation service providers. While the skies over Latin America remain open, the FAA’s advisory marks a new layer of caution and preparedness as military operations evolve in the region.