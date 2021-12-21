Expulsion of a convicted Danish ex-minister is up for a vote in Parliament.

After being convicted of violating migrants’ rights by splitting asylum-seeking couples, Denmark’s former migration minister faces a vote on Tuesday that would almost certainly result in her expulsion from parliament.

Following a hearing in a rarely used court that regulates ministerial behavior, Inger Stojberg was sentenced to 60 days in prison for violating her duty as a minister.

Her decision to separate asylum-seeking couples when the woman was under the age of 18 was deemed to be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The 48-year-old self-styled “champion of Danish values,” a tremendously popular politician who served as minister from 2015 to 2019, is set to attend parliament debates on Tuesday that will almost certainly result in her exclusion.

Stojberg is likely to serve her term under restrictions rather than in prison, as Danish legislation permits people serving short sentences to remain free.

Most parties, including Stojberg’s old party, the liberal Venstre, which she quit in February, support her removal.

Last Monday, Venstre’s parliamentary chairman Karsten Lauritzen told reporters, “It seems unthinkable that one might be in prison serving a term while being an MP.”

Only four members of parliament have been excluded since 1953.

Following ministerial orders, the government separated 23 couples without investigating their situations in 2016.

The couples were then separated into various centers while their cases were assessed. The majority of the couples had only a slight age gap.

Staff at the centers stated that the separated asylum seekers had suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide in seven of the cases.

The policy was deemed to be illegal since it was implemented without considering exceptions or particular circumstances.

Stojberg, who had strong approval ratings during her time in office, explained that the policy was intended to combat forced marriages.

Stojberg said following her trial, “I think this is a setback for Danish ideals today, not just for me.”

“For attempting to defend the girls, I am being punished. Something is seriously wrong, to be honest “she subsequently revealed on social media.

“My life carries on,” Stojberg said, adding that she respected the verdict and accepted her punishment.

She elected to return an honorary order from the queen on Friday.

Stojberg aided a center-right government backed by the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party in tightening Denmark’s stringent migration regulations (DF).

She enacted legislation that allows for the confiscation of migrants' assets in order to fund their care.