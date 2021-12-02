Experts Speak Out On The Omicron Risk: A New COVID Variant Is ‘Threatening The Whole World,’ According To Experts.

As the first instance of COVID’s Omicron form was discovered in the United States on Wednesday, experts from around the world weighed in on the virus’s global effect.

While little is known about the Omicron variation or how effective immunizations will be in battling the mutation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is concerned about the strain spreading quickly.

“…It just kind of erupted in the sense that you had a low level of infection in South Africa, and then all of a sudden, there was this massive increase.” ‘Oh my goodness,’ murmured the South Africans when they saw it. This isn’t the same virus we’ve been dealing with.'” “So it’s definitely indicating that it has the ability to transport data quickly.” That’s what’s making us apprehensive right now, but also putting pressure on ourselves to do something about our preparations,” Fauci explained.

Fauci isn’t the only one who is concerned.

On Wednesday, Dr. Leong Hoe Nam of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that the Omicron variant is “threaten[ing]the entire planet” as it spreads over the world, with new instances being reported every day.

“In three to six months, Omicron will conquer and overpower the entire world,” he said.

While vaccines can be manufactured fast, he noted on “Street Signs Asia” that they must still be evaluated over the next three to six months to verify that they can confer protection against the Omnicron variety.

Leong then went on to state, “…Due to Omicron’s high contagious and transmissibility, almost everyone will be affected by the time the vaccines arrive.”

Moderna and Pfizer, both vaccine manufacturers, have stated that they are working on reformulating their COVID vaccinations to battle the Omicron strain, with a rerelease likely in early 2022 if necessary.

“All the scientist[s]I’ve talked to…are saying, ‘This is not going to be good,'” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its booster shot guidelines in light of the Omicron variant risk, advising that all eligible individuals 18 and older receive a third dosage.

In an interview with “Meet the Press,” Fauci also advised Americans to get their booster injections, saying, “…

If you wish to improve your security as an.