Experts say that violence in Chile has given a boost to the far-right ahead of the elections.

With a general election just one month away, analysts warn violent skirmishes between demonstrators and police officers on the streets of Chile this week may be playing into the hands of the far-right.

On November 21, 15 million Chileans will go to the polls to elect a new president, with four of the seven contenders competing for a spot in the second round, which is largely expected.

The surge of far-right contender Jose Antonio Kast, a supporter of late dictator Augusto Pinochet, who was neck-and-neck with socialist Gabriel Boric in a recent survey before a minor drop, has been the big surprise.

And the anti-government protests on Monday, which left two people dead, 56 people injured, and 450 people imprisoned, have bolstered Kast, who was polling fourth just a few months ago.

“Violence always favors the politician who promises order and restores the rule of law. Jose Antonio Kast is the man in this case, according to Mauricio Morales, a political expert at Talca University.

“Fear can sometimes be a more powerful motivator than hope.” That is why it is critical to remember the backdrop of these elections, particularly in terms of violent acts.” Sebastian Sichel, a conservative candidate from outgoing President Sebastian Pinera’s ruling coalition, is hurting because of Kast’s popularity.

Sichel, 44, dipped to 7.5 percent in a Pulso Ciudadano poll this week after polling over 20% only a month earlier.

Meanwhile, Kast, 55, has gone from single digits to second position with 16.3 percent, ahead of the lone woman in the competition, 51-year-old Yasna Provoste, who has 13.1 percent.

The decline in Sichel’s popularity could be self-inflicted.

Chile’s opposition-controlled Congress recently enacted a bill allowing residents to take a portion of their pension money to help them cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Sichel had spoken out against the bill, calling it “bad public policy,” yet when it was passed, he took the maximum authorized withdrawal of 10% of his money.

Claudio Fuentes, an analyst at Diego Portales University, told local media that “all of this is eroding his credibility.”

The government’s response to the violence on Monday appears to have backfired as well.

Boric and Provoste were blamed for the violence, according to Interior Ministry Undersecretary Juan Francisco Galli, who advocated pardons for convicts who “looted, damaged everything, and threw Molotov cocktails” during the 2019 riots.

Boric retaliated, claiming the government was “seeking to take political advantage of acts of violence rather than fulfilling its job” of ensuring public order.

Galli was accused by Provoste of providing “a poor justification to try to save their skin.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.