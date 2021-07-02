Experts say that tensions between the United States and China will make it difficult for WHO to track down COVID-19’s origins.

As the World Health Organization launches a new investigation into the origins of COVID-19, experts, including some with close ties to WHO, predict that tensions between the United States and China will complicate the study.

In March, the first phase of the WHO-China investigation into how COVID-19 began was revealed, revealing that the virus most likely spread from animals to humans. To uncover reliable answers, experts say a broad, impartial study, akin to the probe into the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear tragedy, is required.

The notion of COVID-19 leaking from a Wuhan lab was deemed to be “very implausible” in the first portion of the investigation. The second phase may investigate the initial human cases in order to identify the species from which the virus may have originated, such as bats via an intermediate creature.

As the World Health Organization organizes the next phase of its investigation into how the coronavirus pandemic began, an increasing number of scientists argue that the UN body isn’t up to the task and shouldn’t be the one to look into it.

However, the hypothesis that the pandemic began in a lab—and possibly involves a manufactured virus—has recently gained support, with President Joe Biden ordering a 90-day assessment of US intelligence to investigate the possibilities.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergency chief, said earlier this month that the agency was finalizing the details of the next phase of its investigation and that WHO lacks the capacity to compel China to comply because it works “by persuasion.”

Some argue that this is precisely why a WHO-led examination will fail.

“We will never identify the origins if we rely on the WHO,” said Lawrence Gostin, head of Georgetown University’s WHO Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights. “They’ve been stonewalled by China for a year and a half, and it’s evident they won’t get to the bottom of it.”

According to Gostin, the United States and other countries can either try to piece together what intelligence they have, amend international health rules to give WHO the authority it requires, or create a new investigation agency.

