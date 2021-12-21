Experts say Iran, unlike the West, is optimistic about nuclear talks.

Experts say Iran feels it has gained ground in the Vienna talks aimed at reviving its shattered 2015 nuclear deal by securing sanctions relief in the next round’s discussion documents.

Tehran’s major aim has been the lifting of the harsh sanctions imposed by then-US President Donald Trump when he pulled Washington out of the accord in 2018.

European leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in the Vienna talks, which their diplomats warned are “quickly approaching the end of the road” on Friday.

However, there has been improvement from Tehran’s perspective, according to Iranian officials and political observers both inside and outside the Islamic republic.

“The parties have agreed on two new texts, the product of extensive deliberations in Vienna in recent days,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry.

“These are documents that take into account Iran’s viewpoint… and on the basis of which we can continue future conversations.”

Tehran has “successfully persuaded their interlocutors in this session that the sanctions must be resolved as a priority, because this will pave the way for technical settlement of the nuclear component,” according to Bernard Hourcade, a French expert on Iran.

Iran has “always respected” the original 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added, and “it is up to the United States, which has betrayed its honor, to repair the damage.”

Iran, according to Hourcade, “knows the power balance is in its favor because it is now on the verge of being able to make an atomic weapon in the short term, like around 30 other countries around the world. It has the ability to enrich uranium whenever it wants.” The signatories to the 2015 Iran deal, which included the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, considered it as the best way to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, a goal Tehran has always denied pursuing.

In exchange for relief from sanctions imposed at the time, Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear activities, which are supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

When Trump pulled out of the deal, he imposed even harsher and broader sanctions, including a unilateral US ban on Iran’s vital oil exports, prompting Iran to resume its nuclear program.

When Trump pulled out of the deal, he imposed even harsher and broader sanctions, including a unilateral US ban on Iran's vital oil exports, prompting Iran to resume its nuclear program.

The talks to resurrect the agreement restarted once US President Joe Biden took over as Trump's replacement. They then came to a halt just before Iran's presidential election in June.