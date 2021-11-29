Experts said a new Omicron variant infects younger people and is “relatively mild” compared to Delta.

According to a health specialist, the new Omicron form, which was initially discovered in South Africa, infects younger individuals than older people but causes lesser symptoms than the extremely contagious Delta variety.

COVID is a virus that is found in South Africa.

According to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, the B.1.1.529 variety has caused 19 instances thus far, with most patients complaining of a hurting body and exhaustion.

Coetzee further mentioned that the variant has largely been detected in young people in South Africa, where only about 24% of the population has had all of their vaccinations.

“The patients typically complain of a hurting body and excessive exhaustion, which we see in the younger age rather than the older population… We’re not talking about patients who will be admitted to a hospital right away “she revealed to the magazine

However, Coetzee cautioned that research on the Omnicron form is still in its early phases, and that it is unclear how an infection would effect older persons with underlying medical issues.

Current reports on the Omicron variety, according to Prof. Dror Mevorach, head of the coronavirus section at Hadassah University Hospital Ein Karem, are highly positive. He went on to say that if the new variant’s current trajectory holds, it could lead to lower infection rates over the world.

However, Mevorach, like other health experts, cautioned that it is still too early to predict how the Omicron variation may effect infection rates around the world.

“It’s vital to collect knowledge at this time, not guesses,” Mevorach added, according to Haaretz.

Following the discovery of the B.1.1.529 variety, many countries are scrambling to close their borders to South Africa and Botswana. All flights from African countries have been barred by major travel destinations such as the European Union, Japan, Australia, the United States, and Canada. Many travelers have been stuck as a result of the decision.

Despite the restriction, CNN Travel reports that the Omicron version has already been found in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Hong Kong, Australia, and Italy. The Omicron variety has yet to be discovered in the United States as of Sunday.