Experts claim that the Dutch Covid Surge is fueled by liberal policies.

The Netherlands was one of the countries hardest struck by the latest wave of Covid-19, even before it became a hotspot for Omicron variant cases.

Experts believe the increase is attributable in part to highly Dutch values of personal freedom and societal responsibility, notwithstanding an adult immunization rate of 85 percent.

Masks are rarely used, and Covid goes uncontrolled since the government refuses to enforce its rules.

This strategy reflects the low-lying nation’s long-standing reliance on a “social contract” between inhabitants and authorities to keep its head above water.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte proclaimed a “intelligent lockdown” at the onset of the pandemic, which was more lenient than much of Europe.

“We don’t work like that in the Netherlands,” Rutte said in March 2020, “where the government says ‘you have to do this, you have to do that.”

The Dutch first agreed since they were accustomed to a fairly consensus political system.

“We were fighting the virus shoulder to shoulder,” says Mark Bonten, an epidemiologist and government adviser.

However, things have altered since then, with the increasingly unpopular Dutch government trapped in a loop of repealing and reimposing restrictions too quickly.

In a country with a population of 17 million people, the number of illnesses has recently risen to record highs of more than 20,000 cases each day. According to an AFP database, the Netherlands had the fourth highest infections per 100,000 people in Europe over the past week.

Intensive care units at hospitals have become overburdened, procedures have been canceled, and the army has been called in to assist.

The Netherlands has also experienced some of the worst riots in decades, most recently in November when violence erupted in many cities.

Bonten stated that public support for the government’s measures had “dramatically weakened.”

“The Dutch value their independence. The country’s nature is one of free will.” Frits Rosendaal, an epidemiologist, draws a distinction between the Netherlands and Mediterranean nations like Italy, which were hard struck by the initial wave of Covid and are now more inclined to follow Covid guidelines.

“There is aversion to rules, as well as resistance from those in positions of power to enforce the laws,” the Leiden University researcher told AFP. “There is no other distinction between us and the other countries.” This is merely a pattern of behavior.” Despite several inquiries from AFP, the Dutch government has refused to comment.

Despite having one of the slowest starts in Europe, the Dutch government insists on the success of their vaccine effort, which has now vaccinated 85 percent of adults.

The remaining unvaccinated people "account for 70 percent of the population."