Experts believe that the UK Parliament is ‘falling apart.’

Since the 19th century, it has served as a symbol of democracy, but Britain’s parliament is disintegrating, resulting in an eye-watering bill and urgent pleas to fix it.

Thousands of faults with the famous building were revealed by officials on Friday, ranging from stonework fractures and water damage to antiquated electrical and mechanical systems.

“Despite a maintenance schedule, it’s coming away faster than it can be repaired, and it urgently requires a program of fundamental restoration,” said Natalie Evans, the leader of the House of Lords.

Hundreds of engineers, architectural surveyors, and other specialists spent a total of 4,700 hours inspecting the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster, recording a wide range of flaws.

It houses Britain’s Houses of Parliament, the lower House of Commons for elected MPs and the unelected upper House of Lords, which were built in the mid-nineteenth century.

Big Ben, the nickname for the striking clock atop the Elizabeth Tower, is located at the north end of the royal palace, rising over the River Thames.

Big Ben, with its characteristic chime and “bongs,” has recently received its own expensive renovation.

The newest investigation is viewed as a critical step in planned repair and renewal operations at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which have been repeatedly postponed and are not expected to be approved by parliament until 2023.

The expected cost of a full-scale makeover, which was previously estimated at?4.3 billion (5.1 billion euros, $5.9 billion), has made MPs wary of signing off on the project.

“The Houses of Parliament building is recognized around the globe as a symbol of our nation,” said Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons. “However, this building requires a significant amount of care to keep it operating and requires a critical program of restoration work.”

“We have to be able to justify this project to taxpayers,” said the MP in charge of government business in the House.

“That’s why it’s critical to comprehend and map out the repair work required to protect the structure, so that the focus may be on the critical tasks that will ensure the Palace’s preservation for future generations.”

During the summer holiday and while MPs were at their annual party conferences in September and October, the inspectors searched 2,343 rooms and areas.

Many of the building’s historic elements, including authentic Victorian-era stained-glass windows, were discovered to be in need of repair. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.