Experts are working to rename bugs that contain the term “ethnic slur” in their names.

Experts are removing commonly used names for insects that are considered disparaging or disgusting, such as “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ant.”

The Entomological Society of America (ESA) stated on July 7 that the terms “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ant” have been removed off its list of Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms. The action is part of the group’s attempts to “evaluate and change” popular bug names that are judged “inappropriate or objectionable,” according to the organization.

According to Phys.org, ESA President Michelle S. Smith remarked, “It’s an ethnic insult to begin with that has been repudiated by the Romani people a long time ago.” “Second, no one wants to be linked with a pest that is damaging to humans.”

The institution has previously only changed names if they were scientifically incorrect, according to the publication. The ESA is seeking community input for its Better Common Names Project, which aims to identify and recommend new names for insects with common names that “perpetuate negative ethnic or racial stereotypes.”

“Common names are used to enhance communication between scientists and the general audiences they serve simpler. The ESA’s list of approved insect common names succeeds in this regard for the most part, but names that are offensive to excluded people work against that goal,” Smith explained. “That’s why we’re trying to guarantee that all ESA-approved insect common names match our diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines.”

Other “problematic” common names include those for invading species with “inappropriate geographic connotations” and names that ignore what the creatures are called by native communities.

People may help make the change in three ways, according to the organization: by assisting them in identifying common bug names that should be changed, volunteering to be part of a working group to offer a new name, and showing their support for the effort.

This isn’t the first time that specialists have modified well-known animal or celestial object names to avoid offending people. The American Fisheries Society called the jewfish the goliath grouper even 20 years ago, according to Phys.org.

NASA also declared in 2020 that it would rename astronomical objects with offensive or destructive labels, such as the “Eskimo Nebula” and the “Siamese Twins Galaxy.”