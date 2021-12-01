Expert ‘Pinpoints’ MH370’s Final Resting Place Using New Mapping Technology

An expert claims to have achieved a breakthrough in one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries: the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

The new mapping technology, according to the British aerospace engineer, has pinpointed the crash site of the passenger airliner. Richard Godfrey, a founding member of the non-government MH370 independent Group, stated on Wednesday that the jet was roughly 1,242 miles west of Perth in the southern Indian Ocean.

With 239 passengers on board, the plane went missing on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The plane’s main body has yet to be found, despite a multimillion-dollar search operation. Godfrey now claims the plane is resting roughly 2.4 miles beneath the sea in a hilly part of the southern Indian Ocean that earlier search efforts had overlooked. According to news.com.au, he came to this conclusion using software based on “poor signal propagation” data.

When combined with data from satellites, weather, ocean currents, and airplane performance, Godfrey believes the new technology will prompt a new search.

In an interview with Sunrise, he remarked, “(The) evidence supports an overwhelming argument for a fresh search in the primary crash location of 33.177°S 95.300°E.”

“The suggested search region is defined by a 40-nautical-mile radius circle centered on the primary crash site.”

Even after seven years, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 remains unsolved, with various conspiracy theories circulating as to what happened to the airliner. Over the last few years, theories have implicated a possible hijacking, a rogue pilot, and a hypoxia episode that resulted in an accidental cabin decompression. Authorities, on the other hand, have not independently validated any of these assertions.

Godfrey told Sunrise that he believes the disaster was the result of a terrorist assault by one of the pilots. Australian experts had already dismissed this claim.

“It was a kidnapping,” says the narrator. In my opinion, it was a terrorist act,” Godfrey stated. “But, you know, I’m not a judge.” And all I can say is that this is my present hypothesis. I’m still available if the authorities want to share any more information they may have.” According to a report issued by Malaysia in July 2018, MH370 strayed from its flight “not due to faults in the mechanical system.” The turn around was done manually rather than on autopilot.”