Expelled from the United States, Haitian migrants are forced to return to a country plagued by poverty and crime.

They first went to Latin America in search of a better life. They left for the United States when that failed. Young Haitians are being forced to return to their poor motherland, which has no means of greeting them, after being expelled by the hundreds from American territory.

Belton has no idea how he will feed his family in Haiti after being deported with his wife and two-year-old son. The young man, who begged that his real name not be used for fear of his safety, has been badly wounded by his three-month odyssey through America.

“We traveled to nine countries. We observed a lot of bodies and dead people. We spent the night in the jungle. Belton said, “And now it’s over.”

Many of the migrants have been out of Haiti for years. Some of them went to Brazil, which was looking for low-cost labor for the 2014 World Cup. They then traveled to Chile, which was witnessing a resurgence in its economy. However, when Chile closed its doors to migrants in 2018, the Haitians fled to the United States.

“They sold all they owned in Chile and traveled across Latin America for thousands of dollars. And they’re now returning to Haiti with nothing but the clothing on their backs,” said Etzer Emile, a Haitian economist.

As hundreds of primarily Haitian migrants jammed beneath a bridge along the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, the Biden administration accelerated deportation proceedings, sending the migrants home without providing them the opportunity to apply for asylum.

“We knew we were causing a problem since it was getting so crowded underneath the bridge. But for what purpose are you sending us back here?” Raphael, 32, was deported to Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, on Sunday.

“I was able to transfer some money to my family while I was in Chile,” he added.

For their loved ones in Haiti, the migratory diaspora in Latin America had become a lifeline. Chilean private remittances totaled $134 million last year.

“There is no employment here, nothing for us to do,” Raphael explained.

For the time being, each person deported from Texas has received a payment from the US government of 10,000 gourdes ($100), half of which was paid via a mobile app to avoid the arrivals being targeted by thieves in Haiti.

The government, according to Amoce Auguste, a lawyer and deputy director of the Office of Citizen Protection, does not assist repatriates, leaving people who haven’t lived in the country for a long time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.