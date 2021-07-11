Expat Pill Couriers: A Lifeline for Lebanon’s Medicine-Scarce Population

Friends and relatives went to Lydia’s apartment less than two hours after she arrived from Marseille, France, to retrieve drugs that had gone from Lebanese pharmacies due to catastrophic shortages.

They began banging on her door at 7:30 a.m., before she had even had a chance to unpack two bags and a backpack loaded with medication she had purchased for more than $1,000 in France.

“I didn’t even get a chance to sleep,” the woman in her sixties said from her home in Baabdat, north of Beirut, “but I understand because there’s nothing worse than running out of medicine,” especially if you have a chronic condition.

Lydia, like many other Lebanese expats, has become a courier for relatives and friends who are suffering from a slew of shortages as a result of one of the world’s biggest financial crises since the 1850s, according to the World Bank.

As pharmacies run out of hundreds of medications, including over-the-counter pain relievers, a Lebanese expat’s suitcase, which was once brimming with presents and duty-free items, is now like a mobile pharmacy.

Lydia told AFP, “I brought everything: antibiotics, hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes, Parkinson’s, and cancer drugs, as well as several antidepressants.”

Her parents also recently arrived from Marseille with medicine for 12 people in four enormous suitcases, according to her.

Lydia compared the expat deliveries to Lebanon’s civil war, which lasted from 1975 to 1990.

Lydia explained that the crisis has reawakened wartime instincts, particularly a sense of social togetherness.

But, she noted, “what is happening now is unprecedented and bizarre.” “We have never experienced such medical or fuel shortages… We’ve never felt so suffocated before.”

Lebanon’s foreign currency reserves are rapidly decreasing, and the cash-strapped country has begun to phase out subsidies on vital imports such as petrol and grain.

Hundreds of medications have vanished from the market, according to importers, because the central bank owes foreign suppliers millions of dollars and they can no longer open fresh lines of credit.

The government, for its part, accuses importers of stockpiling medicine in order to resell it at a higher price after government drug subsidies are eliminated and drugs become more expensive.

The shortages have sparked a global drug quest for the Lebanese people. Pharmacies, for their part, organized a statewide strike on Friday to protest a lack of supplies.

Pharmacists on the neighboring island of Cyprus are now noticing Lebanese consumers looking for supplies to carry home.

Tracy Najjar traveled to Cyprus with her husband Paul last month.