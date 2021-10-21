Existing home sales in the United States rebounded in September as prices eased.

According to industry data released Thursday, homebuyers in the United States enjoyed a little reprieve from rising prices last month, with existing house sales rebounding following a fall in August.

Shortages of employees and construction materials have depleted the housing supply, as buyers took advantage of low mortgage rates during the Covid-19 outbreak to trade up, move to the suburbs, or purchase for the first time. As a result, costs skyrocketed.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) stated that existing single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units in September, up 7% from August.

That was slightly higher than experts expected, and it came as the median home price fell to $352,800, down $5,000 from the previous month.

In a statement, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun stated, “Some improvement in supply over preceding months helped bump up sales in September.”

“Housing demand is still high because purchasers are likely to want to lock in a home before mortgage rates rise any more next year.”

Despite the month’s drop in median sales price, it was 13.3 percent higher than September 2020, representing 115 months of year-over-year rises, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Sales were also down 2.3 percent last month compared to a year earlier, shortly before the high.

The shortage of available homes has been a persistent aspect of the real estate market, and inventories fell 0.8 percent in September. According to the data, it is down 13% from a year ago.

However, Yun believes that additional supply will become accessible once homeowners are no longer protected from foreclosure by federal programs.

“We are likely to see more homes on the market as soon as 2022,” he added, as mortgage forbearance programs expire and homebuilders ramp up production despite supply-chain material difficulties.

Payment suspensions for federally-backed loans were included in the economic stimulus measures passed by Congress, with extensions of up to 18 months, but millions of debtors are nearing the end of the line.

hs/dw