Existing-home sales in the United States increased somewhat in October.

According to an industry poll released Monday, existing home sales in the United States increased for the second month in a row in October, pushing prices higher and tightening inventory.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported a 0.8 percent increase in sales from September to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 6.34 million, which was more than economists had predicted.

At the current sales pace, home inventory fell 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply, which was essentially the same as September, according to the NAR.

Meanwhile, prices continued to rise, with the median existing home price reaching $353,900, up 13.1 percent from the same month last year.

“Despite low inventory and rising affordability concerns, home sales remain resilient,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s Chief Economist.

“Some prospective purchasers may desire the security of a set, regular mortgage payment due to inflationary pressures such as rapidly rising rents and rising consumption prices.”

The property market in the United States has exploded in the last 18 months, despite the fact that the entire economy has been hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Low mortgage rates, aided by the Federal Reserve’s cheap money policies, as well as daily life disturbances brought by the virus, have prompted Americans to reevaluate where they reside.

Sales were mixed across the country, with a 2.6 percent drop in the Northeast and a flat performance in the West. Sales increased by 4.2 percent in the Midwest and by 0.4 percent in the South.

Existing house sales, which account for the majority of US real estate transactions, are expected to be quiet for the next few months, according to Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics.

“In the next months, we expect existing home sales to trend sideways as the market navigates classic hurdles in the form of limited supply and deteriorating affordability,” he wrote in an analysis.