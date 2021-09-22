Existing-home sales in the United States are declining as supply tightens.

According to industry data released Wednesday, existing home sales in the United States declined for the first time in three months in August, as a supply shortfall and high prices pushed buyers away from the market.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported a two percent reduction in sales last month to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.88 million, which was somewhat higher than economists expected.

Due to inexpensive mortgages fueled by the Federal Reserve’s low interest rate policies and the virus’s interruptions to daily life, the US real estate market has exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drop in August came after two months of rises, and it occurred while prices continued to rise and the quantity of available homes dwindled.

“Although there has been a drop in home purchases, potential buyers are out and about browsing, but they are much more cautious about their financial restrictions, and they are just waiting for more inventory,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

Inventory stood at 1.29 million units at the end of August, down 1.5 percent from July and 13.4% from a year ago. At the current sales rate, that equaled to a 2.6-month supply, which was unchanged from the previous month.

Prices continued to rise, with the average price hitting $356,700, a 14.9 percent increase over the same month last year.

Sales fell across the board in the United States, with the South seeing the largest loss of 3%. The West witnessed the least drop of 0.8 percent, while the Northeast and Midwest saw a 1.4 percent drop in sales.

According to Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten, “we expect existing house sales will generally trend sideways during the rest of 2021 as the market battles with a familiar combination of headwinds and tailwinds” such as tight inventories and short supply.