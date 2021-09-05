Exiled directors warn Venice that Afghanistan is becoming a “country without artists.”

At the Venice Film Festival this weekend, Afghan filmmakers gave heartbreaking testimony, with two female directors warning against trusting the Taliban’s claims.

“The most bright aspects have fled the country in barely two weeks, at least those who were able,” Sahraa Karimi, 38, told reporters at the festival on Saturday.

“Imagine a country without artists,” Karimi, who has received numerous international awards, continued.

She said that the Afghan film industry had completely shut down “in the span of a few hours” following the Taliban’s takeover last month in the aftermath of the US military’s withdrawal.

“The Taliban have taken possession of the archives. Director’s effort evaporated in a matter of hours. Some people were able to leave with their computers, while others were left with nothing.”

“This collapse meant we lost everything,” said Sahra Mani, who is known for the documentary “A Thousand Girls Like Me” about incest victims.

Mani used the example of Kabul’s only mixed music school, with a shy but determined demeanor.

“The Taliban have taken over the premises. The students’ instruments have been destroyed, and the students have gone into hiding,” she continued, her eyes welling up with sorrow.

Mina, who took over as the first head of the Afghan Film Organization in 2019, spoke about her own personal escape on August 15.

“I had a routine day until I had to make the most difficult decision of my life: whether to stay or leave the country.

“We are not politicians; we are performers, directors, and producers. We simply want to realize our ambitions.”

She referred to her fellow exiles as “ambassadors of Afghan identity” and cautioned against putting faith in the Taliban.

“Not only are they crueler, but their use of technology has made them wiser.”

“Only the world community can save us. Please assist us! We require hope. Please be our voices and speak out about our predicament,” Mani urged.

Members of the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR), which was founded at last year’s festival to assist artists from countries in crisis such as Myanmar, joined the duo at Venice.

According to Orwa Nyrabia, the Syrian director of the International Festival of Documentary Film in Amsterdam, “the status of artist puts you in risk; you’re at the top of the list.”

“It is in our best interests for all of us to save them.”