Exclusive: Uighur Separatists See Opportunity in Afghanistan Despite China’s Pressure on Taliban

Despite Chinese pressure on the Taliban to crack down on terrorist groups, the Uighur separatist group at the core of Beijing’s own “war on terror” sees a new opportunity to destabilize the People’s Republic in the US pullout from Afghanistan.

“The United States is a strong country with its own strategy, and we see the American government withdrawing from this war in Afghanistan, which is causing huge economic losses, as a means of confronting China, which is the enemy of all humanity and religions on the planet,” a spokesperson for the Turkestan Islamic Party, also known as the East Turkestan Isla, said.

The Turkestan Islamic Party spokesperson expressed hope that the US military withdrawal last month would be followed by increased pressure on China, in what appears to be the group’s first comments to an international media outlet since being removed from a US list of terrorist organizations last year.

“We believe that the United States’ opposition to China will benefit not only the Turkestan Islamic Party and the people of Turkestan, but also all mankind,” the spokesperson stated.

ETIM has roots in Afghanistan, where in the 1980s, China aided the US effort to support Muslim mujahideen fighting the Soviet Union. The ETIM was inspired by this struggle and the Taliban control that followed in the next decade.

The group hoped to incite a militant insurrection in adjacent Xinjiang, the traditional homeland of the predominantly Muslim Uighur people who, like the rest of mainland China, fell under Communist Party rule in the mid-twentieth century.

The insurgency started in the 1990s with a series of deadly attacks, and violent incidents linked to the separatist cause continued until 2017 in a bloody attempt to weaken China’s resolve in Xinjiang, which the group claimed along with parts of western Gansu and Qinghai provinces to form East Turkestan. It is bordered by eight countries: Afghanistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, and Tajikistan. It is the heart of China’s natural energy reserves.

The claimed territory covers over 700,000 square miles and is home to over 25 million people.

The Turkestan Islamic Party spokesperson stated, "East Turkestan is the land of the Uighurs."