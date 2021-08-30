Exclusive: The US war in Afghanistan is officially over as the final plane departs.

The two-decade US-led war in Afghanistan has officially ended, with the final military plane departing the international airport in Taliban-controlled Kabul amid a chaotic airlift to evacuate US citizens and allied Afghans who engaged in the war effort.

“The final plane has landed. A senior US defense official told This publication, “The war is ended.”

The development was verified by US Central Command chief Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. during a press briefing shortly after this website broke the news of the war’s official conclusion.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a “warning to airmen” (NOTAM) stating that Hamid Karzai International Airport is “uncontrolled” “effective immediately.”

The announcement came as the clock struck midnight local time, marking the expiration of President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline for ending US military operations in Afghanistan ahead of the symbolic 20th anniversary of 9/11, an event that brought US intervention to the war-torn nation then ruled by the Taliban, which harbored the Al-Qaeda militant group.

The Taliban has basically retaken control of the country as the US leaves. The Taliban took the country province by province this year as the US-backed Afghan government and security forces disintegrated, allowing the Taliban to enter the capital relatively unopposed earlier this month.

Despite their long-standing animosity, the United States and the Taliban negotiated a peace agreement in February of last year, thanks to former President Donald Trump’s initiative. His successor had promised to keep the withdrawal going, and after delaying the original deadline until May 1 of this year, he finally completed it on Tuesday, local time.

The withdrawal was troubled by a variety of obstacles, including a swift Taliban takeover that seemed to surprise even US officials, who were still calling for an airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans fearful of retaliation for their service to the US.

A devastating attack was also carried out by the Islamic State militant group’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K), which was promptly targeted by the US in a drone strike.

According to local accounts, another would-be ISIS-K assailant was slain in a second drone strike on Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.