Exclusive: Taliban’s Anas Haqqani Hopes for a ‘Successful’ Release of US Hostage Mark Frerichs.

Senior Taliban official Anas Haqqani expressed hope for a favourable outcome in talks between his group and the US over the last known American hostage in Afghanistan in remarks given to This website.

Mark Frerichs, a contractor and former US Navy diver, was seized in Afghanistan in early February 2020 by individuals thought to be members of the Haqqani network, a prominent Taliban-aligned group designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department almost a decade ago. Former President Donald Trump’s administration negotiated a major peace agreement with the Taliban weeks later, laying the door for President Joe Biden’s military pullout earlier this week.

Frerichs’ family has been campaigning on his behalf for a long time, and their efforts have recently accelerated as the US pullout was accompanied by a quick Taliban control of the country.

This website published an urgent appeal from Frerichs’ sister, Charlene Cakora, to Haqqani network chief Sirajuddin Haqqani, a Taliban deputy leader, last month. She recommended that Frerichs be released in exchange for the freedom of Afghan tribal leader Bashir Noorzai, who was imprisoned on heroin trafficking charges in 2005 after being brought to New York on a phony diplomatic mission and is now serving a life sentence in a federal prison in New Hampshire.

While the elder Haqqani has remained silent about Frerichs’ situation, his brother, Anas Haqqani, a top Taliban official and a brother of the late influential commander Jalaluddin Haqqani, has provided new information about a possible arrangement to free the detained Florida man who was reared in Illinois.

“There was an exchange of discussion in this regard between US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the head of the Political Bureau, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar,” Anas Haqqani, who was released in 2019 as part of a prisoner exchange between the Taliban and the former Afghan government, told This website.

“There are initiatives between the Political Bureau and the United States envoy in this regard, which we hope will be successful,” he continued.

Cakora expressed optimism after hearing the news that her brother’s lawsuit would be moving forward.

"Mr. Haqqani's response has given me a lot of hope," says the author.