Exclusive: Now that Trump has legalized their movement, Uyghur separatists see Biden as an ally in their fight against China.

Militant Uyghur separatists, whose vanguard group was removed from a US terrorist list by former President Donald Trump, now consider Vice President Joe Biden as an ally in their decades-long struggle against China.

The United States is still dealing with the fallout from the unprecedented assaults 20 years later, as seen by a slew of ongoing measures implemented in combination with the still-raging “war on terror.”

The Terrorist Exclusion List, created as part of the Patriot Act to impose travel restrictions on people suspected or accused of being or having ties to transnational militants, is one of them.

Only three organizations have been deleted off this list in the last two decades. The most recent was Trump’s deportation of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), also known as the East Turkestan Islamic Party, a Uyghur separatist organisation.

On November 6, 2020, the controversial decision was made against the backdrop of rising tensions in US-China ties, which had deteriorated throughout the Trump administration. The action also came three days after the United States presidential election, and a day before most media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner.

Under the Biden administration, the organisation is still not on the list. According to a spokesperson for the Turkestan Islamic Party’s political office, the group believed to be ETIM’s alias or successor now sees a partner in Washington’s current leadership and the United States’ continued policy of confronting China over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang based on religious and ethnic discrimination.

The Turkestan Islamic Party’s spokeswoman informed this website, “The Chinese have neither religious nor moral books.” “If China is not outlawed now on Earth, the world will witness the Chinese burning of the Torah and the Bible, as well as the conversion of churches into animal stables, just as our mosques, Quranic books, and human rights are being assaulted today.”

“As a result, we hope that not only the US government, but all countries and all people will take action against the Chinese government,” the spokesperson stated.

ETIM aspires to create an Islamic state for the Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province and its environs.

ETIM aspires to create an Islamic state for the Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang province and its environs.

The spokeswoman underlined that the group's fight was not aimed at China's full 1.4 billion people.