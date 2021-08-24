Exclusive: Biden is ready to strike a deal with the Taliban for the last American hostage, but he needs proof of life first.

In exchange for the last American hostage seized last year in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s government is willing to pardon a powerful Afghan tribal leader who has been held in a US federal jail for 15 years.

According to a US government official, Washington is requesting that the Taliban first show proof of life for the American hostage.

Bashir Noorzai, a top figure in the Pashtun tribe of his surname, the same tribe as elusive Taliban Supreme Commander Hibatullah Akhundzada, was arrested in New York City in April 2005 on drug trafficking charges while on a trip to advance diplomacy as the US-led war in his home country grew more violent. He is currently incarcerated in a federal prison in New Hampshire, where he is serving a life term.

Mark Frerichs is a US contractor who was kidnapped by individuals suspected to be linked to the Haqqani network, a Taliban-aligned group operating across the Afghan-Pakistan border in late January 2020. Days later, this website was the first to report on his kidnapping, and it has made contact with his family and former US officials about his case, as well as the possibility of a Noorzai-for-Frerichs swap.

There appears to be some movement now.

“We are eager to investigate ways to bring Frerichs back,” a senior US government official told This website on condition of anonymity. “However, these investigations are contingent on getting recent proof of life. The basic line is that any forward development is contingent on having proof of life.”

Frerichs’ sister, Charlene Cakora, supports the deal, saying that despite Noorzai’s reputed drug kingpin status, Frerichs’ liberation was worth far more than the captivity of a guy who had already spent 16 years in prison.

“The Taliban have definitely wanted Noorzai for years, and I can tell you that our family wants Mark back,” Cakora said in a statement. “As much as I dislike the thought of releasing a drug trafficker, I recognize that the conflict is coming to an end, and they deserve to have him back just as much as we deserve Mark. If that’s what it’ll take, I’m all for it.”

