Exclusive: Afghanistan’s Anti-Taliban Resistance Seeks Power-Sharing Agreement to Limit Sharia Law

The brother of a deceased Afghan militia leader, whose son now leads a coalition of militias fighting the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, is advocating for a power-sharing pact that would limit the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic Sharia law across the country.

The international community has been stunned by the Taliban’s swift takeover of a country it lost two decades ago to a US-led intervention. Despite the continuous US evacuations and the Afghan government’s collapse, one province has refused to give in and raised the Islamic Emirate’s flag.

While the Taliban, which calls itself the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has dispatched hundreds of fighters to surround this final stronghold of resistance, it prefers to speak rather than risk a new battle.

Ahmad Massoud has followed in the footsteps of his famous father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, in spearheading an anti-Taliban struggle in Panjshir, a naturally defended region in north-central Afghanistan. During his time, the elder, late Massoud was dubbed “the lion of Panjshir” for defending the province not just from the Taliban during its final takeover 25 years ago, but also from the Soviet Union during a decade-long war that concluded in 1989.

Now, his brother, Ahmad Massoud’s uncle, has told this website about Panjshir’s ambitions for a deal with the Taliban that will decentralize the Taliban’s administration.

“During the resistance against the Russian invasion, and also during the resistance against terrorism, Taliban,” Ahmad Wali Massoud, who served as Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Kingdom and now heads his family’s Massoud Foundation, told This website.

“But right now, everyone, even in Panjshir, is trying to see if we can establish a peace settlement based on power-sharing,” he continued.

He said that such an agreement would demonstrate respect not only for the Taliban but also for other factions.

“We hope to go for a decentralized system so that different individuals, whether Taliban or non-Taliban, can live their own ideals wherever they wish to live,” Ahmad Wali Massoud added, “and they should not force their own beliefs on others.”

He stated that all Afghans should be entitled to live their lives as they see fit. This is a condensed version of the information.