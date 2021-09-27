Exam cheats in India were discovered wearing Bluetooth flip-flops.

Ten people have been arrested in India for allegedly planning to use Bluetooth devices hidden in their flip-flops to cheat in highly competitive teaching exams.

In India, cribbing has long been a problem, and police in Rajasthan state had authority to suspend mobile internet connection for Sunday’s government exams, which involved 1.6 million students.

However, one group planned to circumvent this by implanting devices in the soles of their flip-flops that could receive regular phone calls and transfer them wirelessly to tiny receivers implanted in their ears.

According to Priti Chandra, a police official in the western city of Bikaner, the aim was for accomplices outside to contact the disguised contraptions and dictate the proper answers to the examinations.

However, on the evening before the tests, a group of would-be teachers was apprehended acting suspiciously outside the examination hall, and the devices in their shoes were uncovered.

“We were aware of the possibility of cheating, but we assumed it would be a question paper leak or someone using the internet,” Chandra told AFP.

“However, this was a whole new method of operation. (They’re) becoming increasingly tech savvy.”

According to investigations, at least 25 pupils acquired these flip-flops for 600,000 rupees ($8,100) each from a gang.

In time for the tests, the information was shared with numerous other districts, and many centers asked students to remove their shoes outside the testing hall.

“In one case, we found a student after the exam and had to take him to the doctor to have the Bluetooth gadget identified and removed from his ear,” Chandra added.

In India’s highly competitive government, university, and even school tests, cheating is rampant, and authorities have fought to combat it with ever-more sophisticated tactics.

Professionals who make a living impersonating others and taking examinations in their place, as well as gangs who steal or unlawfully get exam papers and then sell them, are examples.