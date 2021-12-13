Ex-Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy denies knowledge of the spying scandal.

Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s former conservative prime minister, rejected knowledge of an alleged eavesdropping operation within his own party on Monday.

Rajoy was responding to questioning from a parliamentary committee looking into allegations that officials from Rajoy’s Popular Party (PP) conducted an espionage operation on a top party official.

“I had no information of the existence of this operation…, thus I provided orders on something I had no knowledge of,” he explained.

“I’m not sure what they were searching for.”

Former Treasurer Luis Barcenas, who was at the center of a probe into a kickbacks system within the party at the time, was the focus of the alleged operation. Barcenas was ultimately sentenced to 33 years in prison for his involvement in the case.

The suspected snooping was intended to find out what information Barcenas had on party officials.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the alleged operation was led by Jorge Fernandez Diaz, who was Rajoy’s interior minister at the time.

Rajoy challenged the committee’s deputies to show any proof implicating his former minister when pressed by them.

The investigation into the so-called “Operation Kitchen” eavesdropping scandal is one of several launched following the arrest of ex-police commander Jose Manuel Villarejo, who surreptitiously taped conversations with high-ranking politicians and corporate executives for years in order to discredit them.

“I’m not familiar with Mr Villarejo,…” Rajoy, who was Prime Minister from 2011 to 2018, testified before the committee. “I’ve never had a conversation with him.”

One communication in the case files, between Villarejo and former treasurer Barcenas, seemed to imply that they had compromising information on Rajoy.

“I don’t give a damn what Mr Barcenas and Mr Villarejo have said about me,” Rajoy stated.

He reminded out that both individuals had had major legal issues, and as a result, they defended themselves as they thought fit, which included lying.

Barcenas was at the center of the so-called “Guertel” scandal, which implicated the Popular Party’s illegal financing.

Rajoy’s government was deposed in a no-confidence vote a few days after he was convicted in May 2018.

Pedro Sanchez, the socialist prime minister, and Podemos, his radical-left ally, were successful in getting a parliamentary probe into the alleged eavesdropping operation within the Popular Party.