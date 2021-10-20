Ex-soldiers torch cars in the Guatemalan Congress parking lot.

On Tuesday, former Guatemalan soldiers attacked the back area of Congress and set fire to several vehicles in protest of unpaid pay for their service during the country’s civil war, which lasted from 1960 to 1996.

Hundreds of demonstrators burst through a metal fence and forcibly invaded a parking area behind the Congress building, locking chains with padlocks on many doors to prevent deputies and staff from leaving. Some were armed with sticks, machetes, while others were throwing glass bottles.

The veterans set fire to numerous parked automobiles in the lot, with photos of fire and plumes of smoke billowing from the vehicles reported on local media.

The throng was dispersed by riot police who used tear gas. At least five persons were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Twitter, the Interior Ministry stated that police assisted in the evacuation of everyone from the Congress building.

Former soldiers were protesting Congress’ refusal to pass a bill that would provide each retired soldier with $ 15,000 in compensation for their service during the internal armed conflict that claimed the lives of over 200,000 people, the majority of whom were killed or disappeared at the hands of the Army.

Hundreds of members of former Army organizations stopped border points, a sea port’s entry, and over two dozen stretches of road last Wednesday.

Similar protests were held in June and August last year to press for confirmation of the plan, which was introduced in 2019 by Felipe Alejos, a lawmaker recently named to the US “corrupt” list.

Guatemala has a compensation law in place for civil war victims, widows, and orphans, however it excludes members of the military services.