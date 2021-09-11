Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

He criticized the US-led effort in Afghanistan as following a UN-backed “blood for blood” premise in which $1.5 trillion was “buried” in the country over 20 years in a “absolutely futile” expense.

The Russian president from 2008 to 2012, Vladimir Putin, wrote in an op-ed for Gazyeta.ru that the US “did not fulfill the key goal that President George W. Bush promised after the September 11 attacks—to eradicate terrorism in Afghanistan.”

“Terrorists continue to operate on the soil of the country as a result of several miscalculations by the United States, notably in its Middle East policy,” he added, highlighting the particular threat posed by Islamic State militants in the region and beyond.

Medvedev, an ex-prime minister who currently serves as Russia’s deputy chairman of the Security Council, said Washington went to great lengths to depict the United States’ withdrawal from NATO last month as voluntary because the Biden administration sought to preserve NATO’s reputation and credibility.

“The US government refused to concede defeat. Instead, it started using the phrase “we are not being expelled; we are leaving on our own volition,” he explained.

He cited President Joe Biden’s remarks that the pullout not only ended the Afghan campaign, but also marked the end of “an age of massive military operations to remake other countries.”

Biden’s statements, according to Medvedev, were “an open admission by Washington of the failure of a policy to demonstrate its ubiquitous military-political presence.”

He went on to say that “all of the US military-building efforts in Afghanistan essentially turned to ashes overnight.”

Medvedev’s remarks echo Moscow’s criticism of the United States’ retreat from a country where it ended its own ill-fated campaign in 1989. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared earlier this month that the US had achieved “nothing” in Afghanistan in a campaign he later called a “catastrophe.”

The US State Department replied to the criticism by telling This website earlier this month that it was "unfortunate" that Russia was "using the human suffering in Afghanistan to take shots at the United States."